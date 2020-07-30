0
Thursday 30 July 2020 - 12:01

Iran Welcomes Taliban’s Truce Announcement over Eid Al-Adha

Iran Welcomes Taliban’s Truce Announcement over Eid Al-Adha
The ceasefire announcement was “a positive step towards peace and stability” in Afghanistan, Seyed Abbas Mousavi said in a statement on Wednesday.

He also expressed hope that “the move by the Taliban will help provide the necessary condition for an agreement in Afghanistan.”

“We hope that we will soon see the beginning of intra-Afghan dialogue centered on the Afghan government and with the participation of all political groups, including the Taliban, with the aim of finding a peaceful solution and reaching a mutually acceptable agreement for peace based on the constitution and democratic structures in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” Mousavi said, Press TV reported.

He also reiterated the Islamic Republic’s readiness to contribute to promotion of the Afghan-Afghan dialogue at the request of the parties involved.

The Taliban on Tuesday announced a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha starting on Friday.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid ordered the group’s fighters “to refrain from carrying out any operation” during the Eid al-Adha celebrations but warned any attack “by the enemy” would be met with force.

Afghan president’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, said the government welcomed the ceasefire announcement but added that Afghans wanted “a lasting ceasefire and the start of direct talks between the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan.”
