Friday 31 July 2020 - 00:02

Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards, Arrest Palestinian Girl

Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards, Arrest Palestinian Girl
The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has warned ‘Israel’ of the consequences of its further encroachment on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Hamas made the remarks in an official statement on Thursday that marks Arafah Day, a major occasion on the Islamic calendar. It called on Palestinians to rally in mass towards the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The statement stressed that al-Aqsa is holy for the Palestinian people, and that they will not remain silent on Israeli violations against the site. Hamas said Israel should pay a heavy price if it keeps on such violations.
