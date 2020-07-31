Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards, Arrest Palestinian Girl

Islam Times - The Zionist occupation forces stormed Thursday A-Aqsa Mosque courtyards, arresting a Palestinian girl and banishing one of the Holy Shrine’s guards for a week before interrogating him in the occupied Al-Quds City.

The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has warned ‘Israel’ of the consequences of its further encroachment on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds.Hamas made the remarks in an official statement on Thursday that marks Arafah Day, a major occasion on the Islamic calendar. It called on Palestinians to rally in mass towards the al-Aqsa Mosque.The statement stressed that al-Aqsa is holy for the Palestinian people, and that they will not remain silent on Israeli violations against the site. Hamas said Israel should pay a heavy price if it keeps on such violations.