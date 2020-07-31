Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards, Arrest Palestinian Girl

The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has warned ‘Israel’ of the consequences of its further encroachment on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds.
Hamas made the remarks in an official statement on Thursday that marks Arafah Day, a major occasion on the Islamic calendar. It called on Palestinians to rally in mass towards the al-Aqsa Mosque.
The statement stressed that al-Aqsa is holy for the Palestinian people, and that they will not remain silent on Israeli violations against the site. Hamas said Israel should pay a heavy price if it keeps on such violations.