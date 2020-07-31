0
Friday 31 July 2020 - 11:07

EU Imposes Sanctions on Russian, Chinese, North Korean Entities, Persons for Cyber Attacks

Story Code : 877642
EU Imposes Sanctions on Russian, Chinese, North Korean Entities, Persons for Cyber Attacks
The sanctions are imposed in the framework established a year ago but never applied before allowing the EU to impose targeted restrictive measures to deter and respond to cyber attacks, reads the EU Official Journal where the legal acts were published Thursday, TASS reported.

"To prevent, discourage, deter and respond to continuing and increasing malicious behaviour in cyberspace, six natural persons and three entities or bodies should be included in the list of natural and legal persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures <..>. Those persons and entities or bodies are responsible for, provided support for or were involved in, or facilitated cyber-attacks or attempted cyber-attacks, including the attempted cyber-attack against the OPCW and the cyber-attacks publicly known as ‘WannaCry’ and ‘NotPetya’, as well as ‘Operation Cloud Hopper’," the text reads. 
Related Stories
US military caught using mockup Chinese jet for practice
Islam Times - The US military has reportedly been caught using a full-size replica of an advanced Chinese fighter jet for training purposes, a move experts say reflects Washington’s growing ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘US Dream to Achieve Its Sanction Goals Never to Come True’
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘US Dream to Achieve Its Sanction Goals Never to Come True’
Iran Sends 1st Aquatic Cargo to Thailand via Chabahar Port
Iran Sends 1st Aquatic Cargo to Thailand via Chabahar Port
31 July 2020
EU Imposes Sanctions on Russian, Chinese, North Korean Entities, Persons for Cyber Attacks
EU Imposes Sanctions on Russian, Chinese, North Korean Entities, Persons for Cyber Attacks
31 July 2020
Egypt Reportedly Sends Troops to Syria to Support Assad Forces
Egypt Reportedly Sends Troops to Syria to Support Assad Forces
31 July 2020
US Sanctions Syria President Bashar Assad, His Son
US Sanctions Syria President Bashar Assad, His Son
30 July 2020
Iran-Iraq Ties at ‘Best Level’: PMU Chief
Iran-Iraq Ties at ‘Best Level’: PMU Chief
30 July 2020
Annual Hajj Begins in Saudi Arabia under Cloud of Novel Coronavirus
Annual Hajj Begins in Saudi Arabia under Cloud of Novel Coronavirus
30 July 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Unity Necessary to Stave Off Threats, Confront Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Unity Necessary to Stave Off Threats, Confront Enemies
29 July 2020
EU Lawmakers Concerned MBS May Kill Ex-rival In Saudi Jail
EU Lawmakers Concerned MBS May Kill Ex-rival In Saudi Jail
29 July 2020
Commander: Iran First Country to Fire Ballistic Missile from Underground
Commander: Iran First Country to Fire Ballistic Missile from Underground
29 July 2020
Criminal Groups Seeking to Create Chaos in Iraq: Interior Ministry
Criminal Groups Seeking to Create Chaos in Iraq: Interior Ministry
29 July 2020
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
Hamas Rejects $15-Billion Aid Offer for Dismantling Arms
28 July 2020
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
Saudi Crown Prince Targets Family of Ex-Spy Chief after Bribes Fail
28 July 2020