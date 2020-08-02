NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of 'ISIL Butcher'

Islam Times - The Directorate of National Security of Afghanistan announced the death of the head of ISIL intelligence, who was nicknamed "the butcher" due to his cruelty.

The Directorate of National Security (NDS) of Afghanistan announced the death of "Zia-ur-Rehman" known as "Asadullah Orkazi", the head of intelligence of Khorasan branch of ISIL, in a complicated operation, Jomhornews reported.Orkzai was also known as the "ISIL butcher" for his reputation for his atrocity and brutal killings of people.According to a statement by Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS), Orakzai named as a Pakistani national and it is said that he was in charge of ISIL communications with one of the countries in the region, but the country name has not been mentioned.Earlier, the NDS announced the arrest of Abdullah Orkzai, known as "Aslam Farooqi", the leader of the Khorasan branch of the ISIL terrorist group, along with 19 other members of the group, in an operation by the National Security Forces.