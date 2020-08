Islam Times - The Zionist settlers continued their massive protests against the prime minister Benjamin Netnayahu next to his residence and in several other areas.

The protestors chanted slogans against Netanyahu’s corruption, calling on him to resign.Netanyahu, who is resorting to his thugs in order to confront the protestors, may reach the end of his political life because of this expanding movement.The protests are also expected to slide into a civil war in the occupation entity amid rising poverty and deepening economic crisis.