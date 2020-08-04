Pakistan Says Mediation Between Saudi and Iran Going Slowly

Islam Times - Pakistan's US-requested mediation efforts between Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran have been making slow progress, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday.

Prompted by Washington, Khan in October visited Tehran and Riyadh to facilitate talks after attacks on Gulf oil interests that the United States blamed on Iran."Our mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia has not stopped and we are making progress, but slowly," Khan told Doha-based Al Jazeera in extracts the broadcaster released from an interview to be aired in full on Wednesday."We have done our best to avoid a military confrontation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and our efforts have succeeded," Al Jazeera also cited Khan as saying.