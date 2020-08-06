Beirut Port Blasts Killed at Least 137 People, Dozens Still Missing

Islam Times - The massive blasts at Beirut Port killed at least 137 people, and injured more than 5,000 others, with dozens others still missing, Lebanese Health Minister said Thursday.

Talking to the Voice of Lebanon radio station, Minister Hamad Hasan said the death toll may rise as dozens of people were still missing.Tuesday’s explosions obliterated part of the port and caused damage over a wide radius in the heart of the city, prompting fears the final death toll could yet rise significantly.The minister, meanwhile, pointed out that contacts were ongoing with Arab and European countries to help secure medical aid for Lebanon.“What is mostly required today is to set up field hospitals in different areas of the capital, including military hospitals,” stressed Hassan.He explained that the Council of Ministers had insisted on its house arrest decision, noting that such decision deemed as evidence of accountability for those responsible.“It is an indication that the law will have a dominant voice over this issue.”As for the spiking number of Coronavirus cases, Hassan feared a rise in infections within the next ten days.“Aiding the wounded and the lack of protective supplies may have an impact on the number of Coronavirus cases,” he added, stressing that some of the field hospitals will be receiving Coronavirus cases.