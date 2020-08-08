Iranian Speaker’s Aide Lambastes Macron’s Meddlesome Remarks on Lebanon

Islam Times - Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Advisor for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian slammed French President Emanuel Marcon’s recent interventionist statements in Beirut, and called on him to avoid adding salt to the injuries of the Lebanese people.

“President Emmanuel Macron's warning in Lebanon wasn't a cure to the wound of the Beirut blast,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.“With united ethnicities, faiths and movements, Lebanon that has stood firmly against Israel can maintain national unity, sovereignty,” he added.The official went on to say, “Lebanon needs assistance and solidarity, not interference by foreign parties.”Macron made the visit to Lebanese capital of Beirut on Thursday after a cataclysmic explosion killed tens of people and injured more than 5,000 others, presstv reported.During the snap visit, the French president called for an international inquiry into the devastating blast that generated a seismic shock felt across the region.Lebanon's Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network said Macron, in a meeting with President Michel Aoun, threatened Lebanese leaders with sanctions if they do not submit to reforms and a “political change”.Macron also called for a “new political pact” among Lebanese political factions and said he had proposed a roadmap to the Lebanese authorities to unlock billions of dollars in funds from the international community, and that he would return to Lebanon in September to follow up.“I will be back on September 1, and if they can't do it, I'll take my political responsibility” toward Lebanon, said Macron in remarks more sounding like those about a protectorate.Macron’s remarks sparked a swift backlash, with many Twitter users denouncing what they deemed as interference in the internal affairs of Lebanon, which gained independence from the French colonial rule more than seven decades ago.Macron’s remarks at a time of shock and anger among the traumatized nation also provoked protests in central Beirut, where security forces fired tear gas to disperse dozens of demonstrators.The protesters marched on the roads leading to the government building and the parliament. They pelted security forces with stones and set tires on fire, shouting against the political elite.Some in the small protest were wounded, the National News Agency reported.A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 157 people, wounding over 5,000 more, and smashing a vast area.Terrifying footage showed a huge mushroom cloud of fire and smoke covering much of Beirut’s port area, blowing out windows and destroying buildings in the neighborhood, as a warehouse at the Beirut docks caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.Photos on social media showed many buildings in the area damaged or destroyed, leaving residents covered in glass and blood.Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred and turned the city’s streets into a debris-strewn wasteland.In addition to local authorities, more than 30 Red Cross teams are responding at the scene of the blast.Health Minister Hamad Hassan blamed the explosion on a fireworks accident, ordering all hospitals in Beirut to prepare for the victims of the incident.Head of the Lebanese Red Cross George Kettaneh also stated that hundreds of injured people were taken to hospital for treatment, while some still remain trapped in their homes.Hotel Dieu Hospital in Beirut reported it was treating more than 500 injuries and was not able to receive more. Tens of injured needed operations, the hospital said appealing for blood donations. Rizq Hospital also said that it has admitted 400 wounded people.The health ministry said all Beirut hospitals are overcrowded with those injured in the incident and can no more accommodate anyone.Yet, the health minister told Lebanon's LBC News that hundreds are feared dead and thousands have been wounded in the blast. He added that the death toll now stands at over 157.The Lebanese Red Cross also declared that over 5,000 people have been wounded in the incident, while the numbers are still expected to rise. It added that over 157 dead bodies have been collected from the scene of the incident so far.Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud called it a "national catastrophe" and Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared a day of mourning.“It resembles to what happened in Japan, in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. That’s what [it] reminds me of. In my life, I haven’t seen destruction on this scale," Abboud added.Badri Zaher, Director General of the Lebanese Customs House, declared that dozens of tons of nitrate had exploded in the port of Beirut.Lebanese General Security Director Abbas Ibrahim also dismissed rumors of Israeli involvement, noting that a large cache of highly explosive sodium nitrate was stored at the site, after being confiscated off a ship several months ago. But he did not explain how the fire has started.Early reports said a short-circuit has likely sparked fire at the warehouse where the huge sodium nitrate cargo was kept and fire later spread to an adjacent warehouse where a huge cargo of fireworks was stored.Yet, there is still no official report on the exact cause of the blast, while a UN spokesperson told reporters that his organization is still unsure whether the explosion was "an accidental or man-made act".Later, the Israeli Defense Force denied responsibility for the massive explosions in Beirut. Hezbollah has also denied the blasts were the result of a rocket attack.