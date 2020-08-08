0
Saturday 8 August 2020 - 12:16

Arab League Chief Visits Beirut, Voices Solidarity with Lebanon

Upon his arrival at Beirut Airport this morning aboard a private jet, Abul Gheit voiced readiness to offer help to Lebanon.

“The Lebanese must stand firm together to face the situation and the Arab League is here to help.”

“You cannot imagine the sorrow and interaction of the Arab world with Lebanon in the last three days,” Abul Gheit told reporters at the airport.

The Arab official then visited Baabda Palace where he was received by President Michel Aoun.

“The Lebanese are strong in spite of the mega catastrophe that hit your country. The Arab League is ready to mobilize Arab efforts to provide assistance to Lebanon after the Beirut port explosion,” Abul Gheit told President Aoun.

The official said he will take part in Sunday’s international conference call, organized by French President Emmanuel Macron, for donors organizing aid for Lebanon.

Abul Gheit will also meet House Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Hassan Diab. He is scheduled to visit the site of the explosion at Beirut Port.

  
