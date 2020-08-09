0
Sunday 9 August 2020 - 10:38

Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar

Story Code : 879217
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
He made the remarks in the closing session of the Loya Jirga, a gathering of Afghan politicians and community leaders.

"Loya jirga made our wishes come true. Peace will make life beautiful. People were worried about freedom and their rights. All the Afghan children, boys and girls, will go to school," he expressed content. 

He called Taliban to stay in peace.

"This is a very happy day. Based on the information I have the intra-Afghan talks would begin within two to three days after the release of the 400 Taliban prisoners," former President Hamid Karzai told the gathering.

The Afghan government and the Taliban are "on the verge" of peace talks after thousands of prominent Afghans approved the release of about 400 contentious militant prisoners, Kabul's lead negotiator said Sunday, as France 24 reported.

The resolution was passed at the end of a three-day "Loya jirga" - a traditional Afghan meeting of tribal elders and other stakeholders sometimes held to decide on controversial issues.

"In order to remove the hurdles for the start of peace talks, stopping the bloodshed, and for the good of the public, the jirga approves the release of 400 prisoners as demanded by the Taliban," jirga member Atefa Tayeb announced.

"The decision of the Loya jirga has removed the last excuse and obstacles on the way to peace talks. We are on the verge of peace talks," said Abdullah Abdullah, who has been appointed by the government to lead negotiations with the Taliban.

The gathering recommended that any foreign nationals among the prisoners should be handed over to their respective countries.

The prisoners' fate has been a crucial hurdle in launching peace talks between the two warring sides, which have committed to completing a prisoner exchange before the talks can start.
Related Stories
US intransigence in the face of a war-weary world
Islam Times - It actually shouldn't be that much of a shock. For the last twelve years at least, Americans have watched their country drift into the shadows of international law abroad ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
9 August 2020
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
9 August 2020
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu's Residence in Jerusalem Al-Quds
9 August 2020
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
8 August 2020
Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast
Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast
8 August 2020
Mousavi: No Difference Between Bolton, Hook or Abrams
Mousavi: No Difference Between Bolton, Hook or Abrams
8 August 2020
IOF Shoots Down Own Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon
IOF Shoots Down Own Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon
8 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Impartial Probe Necessary into Beirut Blast
Sayyed Nasrallah: Impartial Probe Necessary into Beirut Blast
7 August 2020
False Alarm in Zionist Entity as IOF Kept on High Alert
False Alarm in Zionist Entity as IOF Kept on High Alert
7 August 2020
Many Books Can Be Written on Crimes of Arrogant Armies: Ayatollah Khamenei
Many Books Can Be Written on Crimes of Arrogant Armies: Ayatollah Khamenei
7 August 2020
Exiled Saudi Intelligence Official Accuses MBS Of Sending Assassins to Kill Him in Canada
Exiled Saudi Intelligence Official Accuses MBS Of Sending Assassins to Kill Him in Canada
7 August 2020
Brian Hook Stepping Down amid US Push to Extend Arms Ban on Iran
Brian Hook Stepping Down amid US Push to Extend Arms Ban on Iran
7 August 2020