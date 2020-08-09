0
Sunday 9 August 2020 - 10:56

7 Killed, 15 Injured in Ghazni Bomb Blast

7 Killed, 15 Injured in Ghazni Bomb Blast
A car bomb explosion occurred in the city of Ghazni on Saturday evening, targeting a unit of the public protection forces, Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior said in a statement, TOLO News reported. 

The explosion was followed by an attempt to storm the compound in Kotal-e-Rawza area in the city of Ghazni at around 7:45 pm, but all attackers were killed before entering, said the Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian on Saturday night. 

The source said that the wounded have been taken to Kabul by helicopter for treatment and three are “in critical condition.” 

“The insurgents were using a Humvee vehicle for the explosion,” the source added. 

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. 
Comment


