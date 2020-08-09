0
Sunday 9 August 2020 - 11:59

Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU

Story Code : 879229
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
"The United Kingdom was mainly guided by the principles of the policy of the European Union ... At the moment Britain will be more independent but the tendency which we are observing for the moment that UK policy is more and more linked to the policy of the United States, and this is worrying us a bit", Kelin said.

According to the diplomat, the UK "has to submit certain interest to the policy which is being dictated from Washington" to secure better terms in trade talks.

When asked about Russia’s attitude to Brexit, the ambassador replied that Moscow had no particular feeling about that.

"This is up to the UK to decide whether it feels more comfortable outside of the European Union or being inside the European Union. For us, it doesn't make a big difference," Kelin said.

The Brexit, at the same, presents an opportunity to boost Russian-UK economic cooperation, but "there are political barriers to this", the ambassador noted.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
9 August 2020
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
9 August 2020
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu's Residence in Jerusalem Al-Quds
9 August 2020
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
8 August 2020
Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast
Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast
8 August 2020
Mousavi: No Difference Between Bolton, Hook or Abrams
Mousavi: No Difference Between Bolton, Hook or Abrams
8 August 2020
IOF Shoots Down Own Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon
IOF Shoots Down Own Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon
8 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Impartial Probe Necessary into Beirut Blast
Sayyed Nasrallah: Impartial Probe Necessary into Beirut Blast
7 August 2020
False Alarm in Zionist Entity as IOF Kept on High Alert
False Alarm in Zionist Entity as IOF Kept on High Alert
7 August 2020
Many Books Can Be Written on Crimes of Arrogant Armies: Ayatollah Khamenei
Many Books Can Be Written on Crimes of Arrogant Armies: Ayatollah Khamenei
7 August 2020
Exiled Saudi Intelligence Official Accuses MBS Of Sending Assassins to Kill Him in Canada
Exiled Saudi Intelligence Official Accuses MBS Of Sending Assassins to Kill Him in Canada
7 August 2020
Brian Hook Stepping Down amid US Push to Extend Arms Ban on Iran
Brian Hook Stepping Down amid US Push to Extend Arms Ban on Iran
7 August 2020