Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU

"The United Kingdom was mainly guided by the principles of the policy of the European Union ... At the moment Britain will be more independent but the tendency which we are observing for the moment that UK policy is more and more linked to the policy of the United States, and this is worrying us a bit", Kelin said.According to the diplomat, the UK "has to submit certain interest to the policy which is being dictated from Washington" to secure better terms in trade talks.When asked about Russia’s attitude to Brexit, the ambassador replied that Moscow had no particular feeling about that."This is up to the UK to decide whether it feels more comfortable outside of the European Union or being inside the European Union. For us, it doesn't make a big difference," Kelin said.The Brexit, at the same, presents an opportunity to boost Russian-UK economic cooperation, but "there are political barriers to this", the ambassador noted.