Monday 10 August 2020 - 09:12

Lebanese Army Warns against Riots in Beirut

Story Code : 879365
In a statement released by its account on Twitter, the Army command vowed to “deal with appropriate means” with protesters who were no more peaceful and attacked both private and public properties in Martyrs’ Square and the surrounding the Lebanese Parliament.

The Army command also called on protesters to abide by peacefulness of demonstration.

Meanwhile, the Army command denies allegations that one of its officers fired live bullets on protesters I the capital.

Protests turned violent on Sunday and Saturday in Beirut’s Downtown, few days after massive blasts at the capital’s port killed at least 158 people, more than 5,000 others and left dozens others missing.
