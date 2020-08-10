0
Monday 10 August 2020 - 11:18

Leader Offers Condolences on Death of Economic Expert

Story Code : 879403
Leader Offers Condolences on Death of Economic Expert
In a message on Monday, the Leader said Mousavian was proficient in economic Fiqh, Islamic banking and other related financial fields and described his death as a major loss.

Ayatollah Khamenei offered condolences to the cleric’s family and colleagues, praying for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Mousavian, who died on Sunday, was a member of the Central Bank of Iran’s Fiqh Council.

He had a PhD in economic Fiqh and wrote a number of books on Islamic economy, Islamic banking, interest-free banking in Iran and Islamic financial certificates or Sukuk.
