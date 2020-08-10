0
Monday 10 August 2020 - 11:24

Israeli Warplanes Launch Fresh Airstrike in Gaza

Story Code : 879406
The latest attack was carried out on Sunday night after two small fires that started hours earlier in Southern parts of the occupied territories due to explosive-laden balloons sent from Gaza.

The Israeli military says the air raid which targeted a Hamas observation post was in response to the balloons, which it blames on the Palestinian resistance movement.

The attack came a few hours after Israeli tanks fired shells at Hamas sites in the central parts of the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Sunday afternoon, Israeli tanks fired several rockets toward positions belonging to Palestinian resistance movements in the Eastern border area of Deir al-Balah City in central blockaded Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

The Israeli military claimed in a statement that the aggression displayed after an alleged shooting attack conducted from the blockaded enclave at Israeli troopers stationed in the vicinity of settlement of Kissufim.

No injuries were reported in the Israeli aggression and the alleged shooting attack from Gaza.

The Israeli regime every so often launches strikes against positions in the blockaded enclave, accusing the resistance groups there of launching rockets.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

Israel has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.

The crippling blockade has caused a decline in the standard of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty in the Gaza Strip.

 
Comment


