Tuesday 11 August 2020 - 09:03

Yemenis Suffering from Saudi-led Coalition’s Ceasefire Breach

They violated the Stockholm Agreement in Hodeidah with a number of attacks, Almasirah reported.

In Al-Baidha'a, US-Saudi aggression launched 5 raids on Qaifah district.

In Marib, the aggression launched 3 raids on Majzr district.

In Hodeidah, US-Saudi forces targeted Al-Shaab city with eight artillery shells.

A source in Yemen’s Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 104 violations staged by US-Saudi forces and mercenaries during the 24 hours till Monday night.

The source pointed out that the violations included the flying of 2 warplanes and 7 spy drones over Al-Jah, Al-Jabalyah and Hais in addition to 19 attacks with missiles and artillery shells and 71 attacks with live bullets.
