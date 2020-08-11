Yemenis Suffering from Saudi-led Coalition’s Ceasefire Breach

Islam Times - The US-Saudi aggression and its mercenaries, on Monday, continued to bomb a number of Yemeni provinces, causing damage to public and private property.

They violated the Stockholm Agreement in Hodeidah with a number of attacks, Almasirah reported.In Al-Baidha'a, US-Saudi aggression launched 5 raids on Qaifah district.In Marib, the aggression launched 3 raids on Majzr district.In Hodeidah, US-Saudi forces targeted Al-Shaab city with eight artillery shells.A source in Yemen’s Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 104 violations staged by US-Saudi forces and mercenaries during the 24 hours till Monday night.The source pointed out that the violations included the flying of 2 warplanes and 7 spy drones over Al-Jah, Al-Jabalyah and Hais in addition to 19 attacks with missiles and artillery shells and 71 attacks with live bullets.