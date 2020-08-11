0
Tuesday 11 August 2020 - 12:50

Trump Plans to Invite Putin to G7 Summit in US

Story Code : 879657
Trump Plans to Invite Putin to G7 Summit in US
"I certainly would invite him to the meeting. I think he’s an important factor," Trump told a White House briefing on Monday answering a question.

Trump also told reporters he was considering plans of holding the G7 summit after the November election. "I’m much more inclined to do it sometime after the election."

According to Trump, the US has not yet formally invited leaders. "We haven’t sent out invitations. We’re talking to them," he said, noting that there were plans on inviting countries that aren’t formal members of the G7, TASS reported.

The summit, which was due to be held at Camp David in June, was later postponed until September. Trump earlier announced plans to invite Russia, Australia, India and South Korea to this meeting.

The G7 is a group of industrialized nations that includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The group held its first meeting in 1975. The G7 was renamed the G8 in 1997 when Russia joined the club. However, following the 2014 events in Ukraine that created a crisis in relations between Russia and the West, the group’s Western members decided to revert to the G7 model.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Calls on US to Stop Pumping up ME with Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Stop Pumping up ME with Weapons
Russia’s Health Ministry Approved World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine
Russia’s Health Ministry Approved World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine
11 August 2020
Netanyahu Blames Washington For Stalled West Bank Annexation
Netanyahu Blames Washington For Stalled West Bank Annexation
11 August 2020
Beijing Says China Has No Interest in US Internal Affairs
Beijing Says China Has No Interest in US Internal Affairs
11 August 2020
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo's Remarks on Iran
10 August 2020
UK Took $1bln of Gold from Cash-Strapped Venezuela, Russian Official Says
UK Took $1bln of Gold from Cash-Strapped Venezuela, Russian Official Says
10 August 2020
Taliban Pledge Afghan Peace Talks after Prisoner Release Completed
Taliban Pledge Afghan Peace Talks after Prisoner Release Completed
10 August 2020
Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Election
Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Election
10 August 2020
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
9 August 2020
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
9 August 2020
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
9 August 2020
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu's Residence in Jerusalem Al-Quds
9 August 2020
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
8 August 2020