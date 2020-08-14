0
Friday 14 August 2020 - 00:18

Trump Announces ‘Peace Agreement’ between ‘Israel’, Vows Achieving Resolution to Zionist-Palestinian Conflict

Trump Announces ‘Peace Agreement’ between ‘Israel’, Vows Achieving Resolution to Zionist-Palestinian Conflict
“HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates!” Trump tweeted Thursday.

The president, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed released a joint statement Thursday, after the three spoke “and agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.” The statement said that the “diplomatic breakthrough” was at “the request of President Trump,” and that Israel will “suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President’s Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.”

Bin Zayed also announced via Twitter the agreement, saying that there would be a further agreement on normalizing relations with the Zionist entity.

A Palestinian official slammed the agreement, saying it rewards Israeli occupation.
