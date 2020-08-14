0
Friday 14 August 2020 - 00:26

Iraqi FM Asks Arab Counterparts to Take Unified Stance against Turkish Violations

Iraqi FM Asks Arab Counterparts to Take Unified Stance against Turkish Violations
Al-Khamis contacted the Secretary General of Arab League Ahmad Abu Al-Gheit and the foreign ministers of Egypt Sameh Shukri, Jordan Ayman Al-Safadi and Saudi Faisal bin Farhan to provide them with enough details about the Turkish attack, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi foreign ministry.

The statement indicated that the Arab officials voiced support to Iraq and its security and sovereignty and called on Turkey to immediate halt its assaults.

The Iraqi foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad, Fatih Yildiz, and handed him a protest note regarding the recent Turkish attack on northern Iraq.
