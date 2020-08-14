0
Friday 14 August 2020 - 09:20

History Not to Forgive UAE: Turkey

Story Code : 880209
History Not to Forgive UAE: Turkey
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the Palestinian people and administration were right to react strongly against the agreement.

“History and the conscience of the region’s peoples will not forget and never forgive this hypocritical behavior of the UAE, betraying the Palestinian cause for the sake of its narrow interests,” the ministry said in a statement, Reuters reported.

“It is extremely worrying that the UAE should, with a unilateral action, try and do away with the (2002) Arab Peace Plan developed by the Arab League. It is not in the slightest credible that this three-way declaration should be presented as supporting the Palestinian cause.”

The agreement came after a phone call between US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

Turkey has diplomatic and trade ties with Israel, but relations have been strained for years. In 2010 Israeli commandos killed 10 Turkish activists trying to breach a blockade on the Gaza Strip.
