US Brings 40 Trucks Loaded with Military, Logistic Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasaka

Islam Times - A US convoy of 40 trucks, loaded with military and logistic reinforcement, has arrived in Syria’s Northeastern province of Hasaka, Syria’s state media reported.

Official news agency SANA, citing local sources, reported on Thursday that the US military brought truckloads of military and logistical equipment in the province through the al-Walid border crossing earlier in the day.It added that the convoy, which had come from Iraq, was heading toward military bases run by the US forces in the oil-rich province.The Pentagon alleges that the move aims to “protect” the fields and facilities from possible attacks by Daesh (ISIL or ISIS), but President Donald Trump has said Washington sought economic interests in controlling the oil fields.The presence of US forces in Eastern Syria has particularly irked civilians, and local residents have on several occasions stopped American military convoys entering the region.Since late October 2019, the United States has been redeploying troops to the oil fields controlled by Kurdish forces in Eastern Syria, in a reversal of Trump’s earlier order to withdraw all troops from the Arab country.Syria, which has not authorized the presence of the US military in its territory, says Washington is “plundering” the country’s oil.