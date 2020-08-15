Kushner Says ‘Peace’ Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia Inevitable

Islam Times - A ‘peace’ deal that normalized ties between Saudi Arabia and the ‘Israeli’ entity is inevitable, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner boldly claimed during a television media interview on Friday.

The comments came just hours after the Zionist entity and the United Arab Emirates [UAE] signed a "historic" normalization agreement brokered by Washington and announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday.“I do think we have other countries that are very interested in moving forward [with normalization] and as that progresses I do think that it’s an inevitability that Saudi Arabia and ‘Israel’ will have fully normalized relations and they’ll be able to do a lot of great things together,” Kushner told CNBC on Friday.Arab nations such as Bahrain and Oman hailed the diplomatic breakthrough but Saudi Arabia, which is said to have surreptitious ties to the ‘Israeli’ government, has been conspicuously quiet following the deal's announcement.Kushner, who is considered the White House's point man on Middle East affairs and reportedly played a role in brokering the UAE, said that Saudi youths were much more open to normalizing relations with ‘Israel’, unlike the country's older generation which is “still stuck in conflicts of the past.”“They see ‘Israel’ as almost the Silicon Valley of the Middle East and they want to be connected to it as a trading partner, as a technology partner, as a security partner,” Kushner said of Riyadh.The new ‘peace’ accord, which will reportedly be formalized in the coming weeks, will see the establishment of full diplomatic ties between the UAE and ‘Israel’, and includes cooperation on economic policy, technology, and security matters.Like Saudi Arabia, the UAE claims that a strategic partnership with ‘Israel’ as vital to its national security and a counterbalance to Iran's growing influence in the region.Unnamed Arab sources told ‘Israeli’ Channel 13 News on Friday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed had worked together on the peace deal with the US, while Riyadh will likely “step up cooperation” with ‘Israel’ after the accord is formalized.