Palestine’s Sheikh Raed Salah Starts Prison Term

Islam Times - Palestinian resistance icon Sheikh Raed Salah began on Sunday a term of 28 months in prison for “inciting terror” and membership in an “illegal organization”, Israeli media reported.

The preacher, who has been widely known as a defender of Al-Aqsa holy mosque, briefly addressed the hundreds of supporters gathered outside Kishon prison on Sunday, saying: “Every Muslim and Arab in the world is proud of you — I do not respect the court’s decision.”Salah, the leader of the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement, was convicted by the Haifa Magistrate’s Court last November (2019) after he spoke out in support of an attack in Al-Quds left two occupation police officers dead in July 2017.In a tweet on its Twitter account, Unews news agency posted a video showing Salah gathered by Palestinians who were showing solidarity with the Palestinian figure as he headed to the Israeli prison on Sunday morning.Salah, a former mayor of Umm al-Fahm, has served several stints in Israeli prison.On Nov. 24, 2019, a court charged Salah on several counts, including “incitement to terrorism” and “supporting a banned group,” referring to the Islamic Movement, which was outlawed by the Israeli occupation government in 2015.Although his sentence was originally set to start in March, it was postponed amid appeals by his defense.Last month the Haifa District Court rejected Salah’s appeal and upheld the conviction.He has been under house arrest with tightened restrictions. He was banned from communicating with the public except with his close relatives.