Syria’s Assad Receives Senior Assistant to Iran FM

Islam Times - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received on Monday Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and the accompanying delegation.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the latest developments in Syria and the developments of the political track with the approach of the meeting of the Committee of Discussing the Constitution in Geneva, SANA news agency reported.President al-Assad affirmed that Syria will go forwards in this track despite the attempts of some parties to divert the committee from its tasks and the purposes of its formation and to change the mechanisms of its work, the agency added.The two sides also discussed means to enhance cooperation between the two countries to face the siege imposed by the US and its allies against Syria, and the possible choices to deal with it and with its repercussions “with the help of the friendly and allied countries and whoever rejects the hacking practices adopted by the US under fake names and titles to stifle the Syrian people.”The Iranian side, on his part, underlined the importance of deepening the level of the economic cooperation between the two countries to face this siege.During the meeting, the Iranian side also congratulated the Syrian people and leadership for the achievement of the latest parliamentary elections.“Holding these elections in this time proves the adherence of the Syrian people to their land and state and their keenness on participating in the important constitutional events despite of all the circumstances which they are passing through,” Asghar Khaji was quoted as saying.In the same context, the Iranian official and the accompanying delegation met Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem on Monday afternoon. The two sides discussed the relations between the two countries and the current state of the regional and international arenas.