Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal

Islam Times - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf urged parliament speakers of all Islamic countries to strongly condemn the UAE-Zionist deal to normalize ties.

Addressing parliament speakers of the Islamic countries in a message, Qalibaf stressed that the UAE-Israeli tie normalization would undermine all efforts of Islamic countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Islamic Inter-Parliamentary Union to “use all their parliamentary measures and initiatives to oppose this shameful agreement.”“Undoubtedly, it is only the will of the Palestinians and the people of Resistance Front that can lead to the liberation of Palestinians’ historical land,” the Iranian speaker was quoted as saying by Mehr news agency.“The agreement encourages the occupiers of the Palestinian territories to further occupy as well as denying the rights of the Palestinian people,” he added.Qalibaf noted, meanwhile, that the “provocative act and the strategic mistake of Abu Dhabi encourage the continuation of the crimes of the Zionist regime and as a result, it is a threat to the peace and security of the region.”