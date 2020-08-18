0
Tuesday 18 August 2020 - 12:12

Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal

Story Code : 881035
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
Addressing parliament speakers of the Islamic countries in a message, Qalibaf stressed that the UAE-Israeli tie normalization would undermine all efforts of Islamic countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Islamic Inter-Parliamentary Union to “use all their parliamentary measures and initiatives to oppose this shameful agreement.”

“Undoubtedly, it is only the will of the Palestinians and the people of Resistance Front that can lead to the liberation of Palestinians’ historical land,” the Iranian speaker was quoted as saying by Mehr news agency.

“The agreement encourages the occupiers of the Palestinian territories to further occupy as well as denying the rights of the Palestinian people,” he added.

Qalibaf noted, meanwhile, that the “provocative act and the strategic mistake of Abu Dhabi encourage the continuation of the crimes of the Zionist regime and as a result, it is a threat to the peace and security of the region.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
Lebanon President Strongly Rejects Hezbollah Arms Caused Beirut Mega-Blast
Lebanon President Strongly Rejects Hezbollah Arms Caused Beirut Mega-Blast
18 August 2020
Palestinians To Boycott Dubai World Expo Over UAE-‘Israel’ Normalization Deal
Palestinians To Boycott Dubai World Expo Over UAE-‘Israel’ Normalization Deal
18 August 2020
Ex-CIA Officer Arrested, Charged with Spying for China
Ex-CIA Officer Arrested, Charged with Spying for China
18 August 2020
‘Israel’ Expects Bahrain, Oman To Follow UAE In Formalizing Ties
‘Israel’ Expects Bahrain, Oman To Follow UAE In Formalizing Ties
17 August 2020
1 Killed, 2 Injured in US Airstrike in Syria
1 Killed, 2 Injured in US Airstrike in Syria
17 August 2020
Israel-UAE Deal Aimed at Building Anti-Iran Coalition in Region: Ex-CIA Officer
Israel-UAE Deal Aimed at Building Anti-Iran Coalition in Region: Ex-CIA Officer
17 August 2020
Rocket Lands Near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone
Rocket Lands Near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone
17 August 2020
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
16 August 2020
Palestine’s Sheikh Raed Salah Starts Prison Term
Palestine’s Sheikh Raed Salah Starts Prison Term
16 August 2020
Russia Calls US Attempt to Extend Arms Embargo Unjustifiable
Russia Calls US Attempt to Extend Arms Embargo Unjustifiable
16 August 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey Won’t Back Down Amid Mediterranean Standoff
Erdogan Says Turkey Won’t Back Down Amid Mediterranean Standoff
16 August 2020
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
15 August 2020