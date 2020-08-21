0
Friday 21 August 2020 - 08:14

Germany, France & UK Reject US Push to Reinstate UN Sanctions on Iran

Story Code : 881588
Germany, France & UK Reject US Push to Reinstate UN Sanctions on Iran
“France, Germany and the United Kingdom, the so-called E3, note that the United States has not been a member of the JCPOA since their withdrawal from the agreement on May 8, 2018,” their respective foreign ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian, Heiko Maas and Dominic Raab said in a statement on Thursday.

Therefore, the E3 “cannot support” the US demand for UN sanctions against Iran to be reimposed, as it is “inconsistent” with their current efforts to implement the deal, the trio added.

The 2015 nuclear agreement was negotiated by the Obama administration, and endorsed by all five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany.

Citing UNSC Resolution 2231, which codified the deal, US envoy to the UN Kelly Craft officially requested the “snap back” of sanctions on Thursday, accusing Iran of “significant non-compliance” with the deal. However, China has previously pointed out that the US is not eligible to make that request, having exited the treaty unilaterally. The E3 statement indicates the Europeans share Beijing’s stance on the issue.

The E3 statement came during the press conference US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was giving at the UN, declaring confidently that the rules of the Security Council are “straightforward” and will lead to the sanctions being restored.
 
Related Stories
Germany, France, UK stress commitment to Iran deal
Islam Times - The three European signatories to the Iran 2015 nuclear agreement reaffirm their resolve to save the deal despite America’s unilateral withdrawal from the accord, describing ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Threatens to Target US Interests in Case of No Deal on Troops Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Threatens to Target US Interests in Case of No Deal on Troops Pullout
21 August 2020
Macron: Erdogan’s Policy Constitutes Destabilizing Factor Incompatible with EU Interest
Macron: Erdogan’s Policy Constitutes Destabilizing Factor Incompatible with EU Interest
21 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Marking Ashura Enhances Benefiting from History for Sake of Future Prospects
Sayyed Nasrallah: Marking Ashura Enhances Benefiting from History for Sake of Future Prospects
21 August 2020
Iran Unveils Two New Missiles
Iran Unveils Two New Missiles
20 August 2020
UK, NATO Navy Shadowed 9 Russian Warships During Passage Via North Sea
UK, NATO Navy Shadowed 9 Russian Warships During Passage Via North Sea
20 August 2020
Supreme Leader: Muharram Greatest Epic in History
Supreme Leader: Muharram Greatest Epic in History
20 August 2020
US Confirms Review of Potential F-35 Sale to United Arab Emirates
US Confirms Review of Potential F-35 Sale to United Arab Emirates
20 August 2020
Top Commander: US Disappointed by Progress in Iran’s Defense Industry
Top Commander: US Disappointed by Progress in Iran’s Defense Industry
19 August 2020
Abbas: UAE Stabbed Palestine in Back by Normalizing with ‘Israel’
Abbas: UAE Stabbed Palestine in Back by Normalizing with ‘Israel’
19 August 2020
Two US Drones Collide, Crash Over Syria’s Idlib
Two US Drones Collide, Crash Over Syria’s Idlib
19 August 2020
Democrats Officially Nominate Biden for President
Democrats Officially Nominate Biden for President
19 August 2020
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
Iran’s Qalibaf Urges Muslim Parliament Speakers to Oppose UAE-Zionist Deal
18 August 2020