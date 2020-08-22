0
Saturday 22 August 2020 - 11:27

Saudi Arabia Dismisses Officials over Graft Charges

Story Code : 881851
A royal order was issued regarding "terminating the service of Lieutenant-General Awwad Eid Al-Aradi Al-Balawi, Director General of the Border Guard, by referring him to retirement".

The decree included removing the governors of Umluj and al-Wajh as well as Border Guard commanders in both regions. The head of al-Soudah area was also removed from his post.

The Saudi Control Anti-corruption Authority investigates the officials over violations of lands allocated for the Red Sea Project.

The Red Sea Project, one of the largest Saudi projects announced by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in July 2017, covers an area of about 34,000 square kilometers (some 13,127 square miles).

The area includes more than 90 natural islands between the areas of Umluj and Al-Wajh in Northern Saudi Arabia.

In 2017, the Control and Anti-Corruption handled the detention of dozens of Saudi princes, businessmen and wealthy figures, in what was known at the time as the Ritz-Carlton arrests.

 
