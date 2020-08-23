Moscow Rejects US Senate Report on 2016 Vote Hack as Lacking Real Facts

Islam Times - The latest US Senate Intelligence Committee report on Russia's purported interference in the 2016 presidential election contains no verifiable facts, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

The report was issued on Tuesday stating that Russia attempted to influence the outcome of the 2016 US vote that saw Donald Trump elected as president."[The report] promotes a well-known set of unfounded accusations that previously appeared in the Mueller report and other US documents on the hacking of the Democratic Party servers, allegedly ordered by Moscow, on contacts of Trump's representatives with Russian citizens, on Russia's desire to undermine democracy in the US, etc.", Zakharova said.The spokeswoman said Russia has repeatedly complained about the lack of facts in the US allegations and put them down to "political infighting" in the US. She added that Russia regrets the damage done to its ties with the US and warned Washington against spreading "anti-Russia myths".The US Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday alleged that Russia had engaged in an aggressive, multi-pronged effort to influence the result of the presidential election. The report claimed that President Vladimir Putin ordered the hack of the Democratic Party computer networks to find and leak information damaging to Hillary Clinton.Russia has long denied accusations of attempting to influence the democratic processes in various countries, calling such claims ‘absolutely unfounded.’