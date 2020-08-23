0
Sunday 23 August 2020 - 10:50

Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone in South Lebanon

In a statement issued late Saturday, Hezbollah Media Relations Office announced that the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has downed an Israeli drone over the border town of Ayta Al-Shaab.

“The drone is now in the hands of Islamic Resistance fighters,” the statement added.

Israeli occupation army confirmed a drone was downed in south Lebanon, but added there “was no concern of information being leaked.”

An Israeli drone was downed as it was in a ‘routine activity’ earlier during the day at the border with Lebanon, occupation army spokesman said in a statement.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said last year in September that every Israeli drone which will violate the Lebanese airspace is a target for the Resistance, following an attack by Israeli drones laden with explosive materials on a media office belonging to the Lebanese party.
