US a Truly Failed Model in Governing Human Society: Ayatollah Khamenei

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said various political thoughts have failed to govern their societies, especially the US which is a real model of failure.

“Human values ​​such as health, justice and security are being trampled on more in the United States than anywhere else,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a video conference meeting with President Rouhani and his cabinet members on Sunday on the occasion of the National Government Week.“The social gap in the US is terrible; the number and proportion of hungry and homeless people in the United States is higher than in the rest of the world,” he added.Referring to the statistics revealed by US presidential candidates in their campaigns, the Leader said, “One out of five American children is hungry, while insecurity and crime rates in the United States are also very high.”He added, "Besides such internal challenges, killing, waging war and creating insecurity in Syria, Palestine and Yemen, and previously in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries such as Vietnam and Hiroshima are among the other common characteristics of the American [governments’].”Ayatollah Khamenei noted, “Such factors and the presence of individuals who are the source of humiliation at the head of the US’ affairs, is another sign of the failure of the Westerners' human and utopian models.”Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader called on the government to pave the way for boosting domestic production and reduce reliance on external sources.“Production is key to employment, to livelihood, to reducing inflation, and to boosting the national currency’s value; therefore, we need to exert every effort possible regarding domestic production,” he said.Addressing the cabinet members, the Leader stressed, “Try to remove the production obstacles; many of such issues pertain to excessive imports, parts [supply] challenges, and inconsistencies in downstream sectors,”Hailing the considerable developments, including those made by the Defense Ministry and armed forces, advising to turn into domestic capabilities to supply the needs of the industry.