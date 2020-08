Islam Times - An ISF (Internal Security Forces) unit raided an apartment belonging to a Syrian refugee in Akkar, as part of search efforts for wanted individuals involved in a deadly shooting in the district town of Kaftoun in Koura.

According to primary reports, an explosion was heard at the raid scene; it turned out that the 40-year-old wanted, identified as Youssef Kh., had blown himself up.The security forces managed, as a result of the raid, to arrest a number of Syrians and confiscate two laptops, according to media reports.