Monday 24 August 2020 - 23:07

Italy’s DM Arrives in Beirut As Italian Doctors Hail Sacrifices of Lebanese Colleagues in Face of Coronavirus

Upon arrival, Guerini pointed out that Italy has been saddened by the catastrophic blast which rocked Beirut’s Port, highlighting the continuous Italian support to the Lebanese people.

NNA mentioned that Guerini, accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, headed directly into Baabda Palace and met with President Michel Aoun in order to coordinate the mechanism of providing the Italian aids to the Lebanese affected by the port explosion.

Meanwhile, a large number of Italian doctors called, via the social media websites, on their government to help Lebanon in face of the current crisis, reminding of the sacrifices made by their Lebanese colleagues while confronting the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

It is worth noting that despite its economic recession caused by the pandemic-related closure, Italy has provided Lebanon with Intensive Care and Surgery Units, firefighting equipment and vehicles, 12 tons of foodstuffs, in addition to much other aids in various domains, including workshops to repair houses damaged by the blast.
