0
Thursday 27 August 2020 - 12:35

Islamic Jihad Says Ready to Respond to Any Israeli Escalation in Gaza

Story Code : 882769
Islamic Jihad Says Ready to Respond to Any Israeli Escalation in Gaza
In a statement on Wednesday, the resistance group censured Israel's illegal activities in the occupied territories and its blockade on the Gaza Strip, presstv reported.

The Gaza-based movement further highlighted its military capabilities to confront the Tel Aviv regime's aggression.

The Palestinian group emphasized that it would not give up its efforts to develop its military capabilities despite all restrictions and siege.

"We will not give up our arms and are fully ready to respond to any aggression," the statement said.

It further reiterated its commitment to break the "unjust" blockade on Gaza, which is under the relentless aggression and act of terror by the Tel Aviv regime.

The resistance group further warned Israel against dire consequences that the continued delay in implementing an earlier agreement related to breaking the Gaza siege would have.

The continued delay in implementing the conditions related to ending and breaking the siege would lead to an "explosion" for which the occupation would bear full responsibility, the statement said.

The statement came amid reported ceasefire efforts being brokered by Egypt.

The coastal sliver, home to some two million people, has been under an Israeli-imposed crippling siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in the living standards as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty there.

Israel has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.

For the past several weeks, the Israeli war machine has been pounding different areas of Gaza either by its warplanes or through artillery fire, claiming that the attacks were mainly in response to incendiary balloons sent by Gazans to cause bush fire in the southern parts of the occupied territories.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran
Iran's Experts Capable of Producing Modern Weapons: Maj. Gen.
US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes
US Decision to Blacklist Russian Institutes 'Seems Confusing', Diplomat Says
27 August 2020
Saudi Arabia Detains Brother-in-law of Ex-top Intelligence Agent
Saudi Arabia Detains Brother-in-law of Ex-top Intelligence Agent
27 August 2020
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
Hezbollah Chief Salutes Resistance Members, Their Families
26 August 2020
Hamas: Gaza Will Not
Hamas: Gaza Will Not 'Remain Silent' as Israel Escalates Siege
26 August 2020
Beijing Says US Spy Plane Entered China’s Airspace During Army Drills
Beijing Says US Spy Plane Entered China’s Airspace During Army Drills
26 August 2020
UNSC President Dismisses US Sanctions Move on Iran
UNSC President Dismisses US Sanctions Move on Iran
26 August 2020
Russian National Arrested in US for Conspiracy to Commit Cyber Attack
Russian National Arrested in US for Conspiracy to Commit Cyber Attack
26 August 2020
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
Pompeo Leaves Zionist Entity on Direct Flight to Sudan
25 August 2020
UAE Cancels Meeting With US, ‘Israel’ Over F-35 Sales
UAE Cancels Meeting With US, ‘Israel’ Over F-35 Sales
25 August 2020
Iran Blasts US for Reassuring ‘World’s Number 1 Nuclear Threat’ on More Arms
Iran Blasts US for Reassuring ‘World’s Number 1 Nuclear Threat’ on More Arms
25 August 2020
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentences For MBS, MBZ
25 August 2020
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
Gulf Monarchies Make “Israel’s” Wishes Come True: NSO Sold Spyware to UAE, Other Gulf States
24 August 2020