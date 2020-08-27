Israeli Occupation Forces Demolish Al-Araqeep Village in Negev, Arrest 7 Palestinians in West Bank

Islam Times - The Israeli occupation forces demolished al-Araqeep village in Negev area in occupied Palestinian territories over 177 times.

Maan news agency said Thursday that the occupation forces, backed by bulldozers, stormed the village, demolished the houses of the Palestinians, dismantled their tents and displaced their families, noting that the village has been demolished for 6 times this month.The locals of the village stressed continued steadfastness and determination to rebuild their houses, expressing rejection to the Israeli authorities’ schemes which demolished tens of villages in the occupied Palestinian territories with the aim of displacing their residents and controlling their lands in the framework of its plan to judaize those villages.Furthermore, the Israeli occupation forces on Thursday arrested seven Palestinians in different areas in the West Bank.WAFA news agency said that the occupation forces broke into a number of villages and towns in Al-Khalil (Hebron), Ramallah, al-Bireh and Bethlehem and stormed in the houses of the Palestinians and arrested seven persons.The Israeli occupation forces had arrested on Wednesday 22 Palestinians in various areas in the West Bank.