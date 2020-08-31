OIC Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden

Islam Times - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the burning of a copy of the Muslim holy book Quran in the Swedish city of Malmo.

In a statement, the bloc described the burning as an “act of incitement and provocation” and “contradicts with global efforts to combat extremism and incitement to hatred based on religion and faith”, Anadolu Agency reported.A copy of the Quran was burned by supporters of racist Danish leader Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the anti-Islamic group Tight Direction (Stram Kurs), in Malmo on Friday.The rally was marred by violence, which left several police officers injured. At least 10 people were arrested. Police also banned Paludan from entering Sweden for two years.