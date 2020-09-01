0
Tuesday 1 September 2020 - 10:28

Netanyahu Met UAE Prince in Abu Dhabi in 2018: Report

Story Code : 883601
Netanyahu Met UAE Prince in Abu Dhabi in 2018: Report
The meeting was conducted in a “good atmosphere” and contacts were maintained after the meeting, according to diplomatic sources. Mossad head Yossi Cohen was present at the meeting, according to the report.

Israeli National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat attended a meeting with American and Emirati representatives in Washington about a year ago, as part of the ongoing contacts.

Netanyahu’s office refused to respond to the report, but, during a press conference on Monday, the Israeli premier hinted that some of the meetings he has held with Arab leaders still haven’t been revealed to the public, according to Yediot Aharonot.

“I meet with many, many leaders in the Arab and Muslim world. Much more than what you think,” said Netanyahu. “I have many things that I still can’t tell you. But I believe that they will come into the light in the future. You could see the tip of the iceberg yourselves in recent years.”
Related Stories
Trump: I have every right not to read Mueller report
Islam Times - US President Donald Trump has said that he has not yet read Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as House ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
1 September 2020
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
1 September 2020
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
1 September 2020
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
31 August 2020
‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside
‘Israel’ Commits Arson Attack in Syria’s Liberated Area East of Majdal Shams, Quneitra Countryside
31 August 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran Owes Security to Air Defense Preparedness
31 August 2020
Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Conducts Drone Attack on Saudi Airport
31 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
Sayyed Nasrallah Condemns Any Call for Peace with Israeli Regime
30 August 2020
Muslims Hold Mourning Rituals on Day of Ashura
Muslims Hold Mourning Rituals on Day of Ashura
30 August 2020
Iran Slams US, EU for Continuing to Support MKO Terror Group
Iran Slams US, EU for Continuing to Support MKO Terror Group
30 August 2020
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
30 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
Sayyed Nasrallah Deplores Those Trying to Target Hezbollah
29 August 2020