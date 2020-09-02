0
Wednesday 2 September 2020 - 22:18

Sisi to Netanyahu: UAE Normalization Deal ‘Step in Right Direction’

Story Code : 883934
According to the Egyptian president’s office, Al-Sisi told Netanyahu that Egypt supports “every step aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region.”

Al-Sisi also stressed that it was important for Egypt to preserve “the rights of the Palestinian people and to work for the establishment of a Palestinian state committed to the security of Israel.”

“The Israelis and the Palestinians must do everything to preserve calm in the Gaza Strip,” he told Netanyahu, adding that “the agreement with the United Arab Emirates was a step in the right direction.”

However, the Egyptian president expressed his opposition to any movement to annex parts of the West Bank and called for the resumption of negotiations with the Palestinians.
