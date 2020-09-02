Sheikh Qassem: When Citizens Have Equal Rights & Duties, Lebanon Will Prosper

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem on Wednesday highlighted the importance of the Islamic-Christian coexistence, calling for bolstering it with the political stances which preserves Lebanon’s independence, protects it from the Isralei aggression and liberates its occupied land.

Sheikh Qassem made his statement while receiving the Bishop at the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Damascus and All the East Luqa al-Khoury.“When the citizens obtain equal rights and carry out equal duties, corrupt get punished, and those in office prioritize the public interests over their selfishness, Lebanon can prosper,” Sheikh Qassem said.Sheikh Qassem also stressed that the honest politicians do not cling to narrow gains, adding that it is time to move from the theory to practice.