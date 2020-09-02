Sheikh Qassem: When Citizens Have Equal Rights & Duties, Lebanon Will Prosper
Story Code : 883940
Sheikh Qassem made his statement while receiving the Bishop at the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Damascus and All the East Luqa al-Khoury.
“When the citizens obtain equal rights and carry out equal duties, corrupt get punished, and those in office prioritize the public interests over their selfishness, Lebanon can prosper,” Sheikh Qassem said.
Sheikh Qassem also stressed that the honest politicians do not cling to narrow gains, adding that it is time to move from the theory to practice.