0
Thursday 3 September 2020 - 11:20

Only Thing Normalized Is Israeli Crimes against Palestinians: Iran’s Zarif

Story Code : 884029
Only Thing Normalized Is Israeli Crimes against Palestinians: Iran’s Zarif
In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif showed a picture portraying an Israeli soldier kneeling on a Palestinian’s head and said,” The only thing that has been 'normalized' is this.”

Zarif was referring to a Tuesday incident where Israeli forces brutally confront an elderly Palestinian man during a protest held near the occupied West Bank village of Shufah.

The protest came after the Palestinians gathered to protest against the confiscation of their land to expand settlements there.

Last month, Israel and the UAE announced an agreement to normalize relations, which has sparked protests and condemnations from Muslim and Arab countries as an act of treason against the Palestinian cause. 

In Iran, the Foreign Ministry vehemently condemned the deal as an instance of “strategic folly” that will only end up strengthening the regional resistance front.

“Undoubtedly, the agreement will result in fortification of the resistance front in the region,” the ministry said in a statement early on August 14.

“History will reveal how this strategic mistake by the Zionist regime and this act of backstabbing by the Emirates against the Palestinians and, by extension, the entire Muslim community, will conversely result in fortifying the resistance axis,” the ministry asserted.

Most recently, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the United Arab Emirates has betrayed the entire Muslim world by normalizing ties with the Israeli regime, but that the betrayal will not last long.

The UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region’s countries, and the important cause of Palestine, Ayatollah Khamenei said in a meeting with directors at the Education Ministry via video conference on September 1.

“Of course, this situation will not last long, and the stain of shame will remain on the face of those who forgot the occupation of this country (Palestine) and the displacement of the Palestinian nation and allowed the Zionists into the region,” the Leader added.

The UAE is the third Muslim country to establish diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

Palestinians have been irked by the controversial Israel-UAE deal, with Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator saying, “This decision is at the expense of the legitimate Palestinian national rights.”

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has also condemned the Emirati recognition of Israel as a "cowardly" and "desperate attempt to influence the struggle to defeat the occupation and the fulfillment of the national rights."
Related Stories
Trump's UN speech 'belongs in medieval times,' says Iran’s Zarif
Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that US President Donald Trump’s UN address is not worth of a reply.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
3 September 2020
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
3 September 2020
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
3 September 2020
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester's Neck in West Bank
2 September 2020
Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System
Iranian Army Unveils New Portable Radar System
2 September 2020
Macron in Baghdad on First Official Visit
Macron in Baghdad on First Official Visit
2 September 2020
US Refuses to Join Global Effort to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
US Refuses to Join Global Effort to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine
2 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long
1 September 2020
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
Turkish-Backed Militants Steal Electricity Poles, Transmission Towers in Syria’s Hasaka
1 September 2020
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
Russia Considers US Armed Forces’ Actions in Estonia to Be Extremely Dangerous
1 September 2020
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
Saudi King Fires 2 Royals in Alleged Corruption Inquiry
1 September 2020
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
Israeli Plane Headed to UAE Equipped with System to Protect from Missiles
31 August 2020