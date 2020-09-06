Senior MP: 85% of World Muslims Oppose Zionist Regime

Islam Times - Vice-Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Seyed Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi blasted the UAE for normalizing ties with the Zionist regime in opposition to the wish and aspiration of a majority of the worldwide Muslim nations.

“Based on statistical figures, 85% of the world Muslims are opposed to the Zionist regime,” Qazizadeh Hashemi told FNA on Saturday.He added that the UAE’s normalization of relations with Israel will certainly leave negative impacts on its political, economic and security ties with the Islamic states.Qazizadeh Hashemi said that the UAE’s official declaration of normalized ties with Israel is actually declaration of the country’s apostasy.US President Donald Trump on August 13 announced a deal brokered by his government between Israel and the UAE which he said would lead to full normalization of ties between the two.Critics see the deal as the latest attempt by Trump to save his presidential campaign against the Democrat Joe Biden.Last Tuesday, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei lashed out at the UAE for normalizing ties with Israel, describing it as a betrayal of Islam, the Arab and Palestinian people and the regional states."The UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region’s countries and Palestine. Of course, this betrayal won’t last long," Ayatollah Khamenei said, addressing the directors and heads of the Education Ministry via a videoconference."The UAE rulers opened the door of the region to the Zionists, and they have ignored and normalized the question of Palestine, which is a question about the usurpation of a country. This stigma will remain on them," he added."The nation of Palestine is under various, severe pressures. Then, the UAE cooperates with the Israelis and the filthy US agents - such as the Zionists in Trump’s family - against the interests of the world of Islam and commits the greatest atrocity against it," Ayatollah Khamenei said.He expressed the hope that the UAE would wake up soon and compensate for what they’ve done.