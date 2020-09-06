0
Sunday 6 September 2020 - 03:54

For 1st Time UK Admits its 40-Year-Old Debt to Iran

Story Code : 884566
For 1st Time UK Admits its 40-Year-Old Debt to Iran
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has for the first time acknowledged his country’s debt owed to Iran over a decades-old arms deal.

“With regard to International Military Services (IMS) Ltd and the outstanding legal dispute the government acknowledges there is a debt to be paid and continues to explore every legal avenue for the lawful discharge of that debt."

“I have previously stated my personal position and I remain committed to its resolution, but it would not be appropriate for me to comment further at this time," the Independent quoted him as saying.

International Military Services (IMS), a subsidiary of the British Ministry of Defense, signed contracts in 1971 to sell more than 1,750 Chieftain tanks and armored vehicles to Iran. The deals were canceled after the Shah was deposed in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but Iran had already paid for the undelivered tanks and demanded its money back.

International arbitration in 2008 ruled the UK owed the debt, but it has not yet paid up.

The British government has not yet paid up the debt.

Lawyers for the two sides continue to haggle over whether interest has accrued in the decades since the tank deal fell through.
Related Stories
May shakes up cabinet in New Year reshuffle; Johnson survives
Islam Times - UK Prime Minister Theresa May has changed the lineup of her ministers in an attempt to reunify her cabinet before the next phase of ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
Trump Condemned for Calling US War Dead “Suckers”
Trump Condemned for Calling US War Dead “Suckers”
5 September 2020
Rouhani: Iranians’ Participation in Arbaeen Procession This Year Off Table
Rouhani: Iranians’ Participation in Arbaeen Procession This Year Off Table
5 September 2020
Venezuela Condemns US Sanctions against Officials
Venezuela Condemns US Sanctions against Officials
5 September 2020
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
4 September 2020
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
4 September 2020
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
4 September 2020
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
4 September 2020
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
3 September 2020
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
Afghanistan to Move to Qatar Seven Prisoners Sought by Taliban
3 September 2020
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
UAE’s New Betrayal: “Israeli” Spy Base in Yemen’s Socotra Island
3 September 2020
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
Venezuela Invites UN, EU Observers to Monitor Upcoming Polls
3 September 2020
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester
Israeli Soldier Filmed Kneeling on Palestinian Protester's Neck in West Bank
2 September 2020