0
Sunday 6 September 2020 - 13:35

Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World

Story Code : 884662
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
“ISIS (also known as ISIS or Daesh) proliferated under the [Barack] Obama/[Joe] Biden administration,” bin Ladin, who spells her surname different from her infamous uncle but has never made her relation a secret, told The New York Post on Saturday. 

“Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” bin Ladin added.

Born in and residing in Switzerland, bin Ladin is an occasional visitor to the US and is a massive fan of American conservative politics. She’s regularly seen in a "Make America Great Again" hat, and names Fox News’ Tucker Carlson as her favorite cable news host. Additionally, she’s been a vocal critic of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who she told The Post “actively hate[s] your country”.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” she said, adding, “He must be reelected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.”

Bin Ladin’s endorsement raised eyebrows on Twitter.

“Oh to travel in time and show this tweet to someone from 2002 or 2003", Forbes writer Scott Mendelson joked.

While Osama bin Laden’s jihadism made his name world-famous, his family have pursued a range of different, more peaceful careers. Noor is a business and law graduate who works with startups in Switzerland. Her sister, Wafah Dufour, was also raised in Switzerland and is a singer and model, who has been profiled by GQ magazine and the BBC, among others.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
6 September 2020
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
6 September 2020
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
6 September 2020
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
5 September 2020
Trump Condemned for Calling US War Dead “Suckers”
Trump Condemned for Calling US War Dead “Suckers”
5 September 2020
Rouhani: Iranians’ Participation in Arbaeen Procession This Year Off Table
Rouhani: Iranians’ Participation in Arbaeen Procession This Year Off Table
5 September 2020
Venezuela Condemns US Sanctions against Officials
Venezuela Condemns US Sanctions against Officials
5 September 2020
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
Hamas Urges Palestinian Unity Against US, Israel Schemes
4 September 2020
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
Ethiopia Admits ’Not Doing Enough’ To Aid Detained Migrants in Saudi Arabia
4 September 2020
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
Greek PM Says Turkey Must Drop ’Threats’ For Talks to Begin
4 September 2020
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
Netanyahu Secretly Allowed US to Sell F-35 to UAE
4 September 2020
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
Hamas’ Haniyeh Meets Islamic Jihad Chief, to Meet Sayyed Nasrallah
3 September 2020