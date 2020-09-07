Pakistanis Condemn Charlie Hebdo's Insulting Cartoons

Islam Times - Thousands of Pakistani people on Sunday protested against French magazine Charlie Hebdo’s reprinting of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) cartoons.

Thousands of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) supporters rallied in Peshawar, to condemn the French satirical magazine for the republishing of cartoons mocking Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) last week.JI leaders were seen addressing a "'Finality of Prophethood" rally at Peshawar's historical Khyber Bazar."We must find the reason why the honor of our kind prophet and his companions is being attacked," said JI leader Siraj ul Haq while addressing protesters.Pakistan's foreign ministry condemned the magazine's decision ahead of publication, calling it a "deliberate act to offend the sentiments of billions of Muslims," and adding that it "cannot be justified as an exercise in press freedom or freedom of expression."