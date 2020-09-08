Gantz Planning to OK Almost 5,000 New Settler Units

Islam Times - Zionist War Minister Benny Gantz is promoting the construction of almost 5,000 new occupation settler units in the West Bank settlements, a report said, after more than six months in which such construction of illegal settlements has been frozen.

The move is seen as a potential maneuver by Gantz to cement ties with settler leaders who are currently fuming at Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who reneged last month on a longtime promise to annex the settlements and decided instead to normalize ties with the United Arab Emirates.Gantz plans to convene the Civil Administration Planning Committee next week to approve the construction, which will not be limited to the large illegal settlement blocs, ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 reported.Gantz’s office on Sunday sent a letter to Netanyahu’s office, asking him to okay the committee meeting.The decision on whether to convene the committee lies with Netanyahu, but the premier would likely face a fierce backlash from his right-wing base if he were to refuse Gantz’s initiative, months before the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity’s elections are widely expected to be triggered.