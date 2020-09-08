0
Tuesday 8 September 2020 - 10:43

Hamas Spox: Haniyeh’s Visit to Lebanon was ’Successful and Fruitful’

Story Code : 885016
Hamas Spox: Haniyeh’s Visit to Lebanon was ’Successful and Fruitful’
"The visit included meetings with all components of the Lebanese Republic, which in turn welcomed the great national leader, Ismail Haniyeh," said Qasem.

Hamas spokesman added that the meeting of Hezbollah Secretary-General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, with Hamas delegation expressed the common factors between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance, most notably the confrontation of the Zionist enemy.

Qasem described the meeting with Sayyed Nasrallah as "successful" and "fruitful," which “is a continuation of Hamas’ efforts in strengthening the relationship with all resistance forces in the region in the face of the Zionist project and its defeat”.

He continued, "Visiting the camps and the fervent reception of the Hamas leadership is an expression of the unity of the Palestinian people wherever they may be”, stressing that this great reception indicates that the Palestinians with all its components agree on the choice of resistance.

Qasem stressed that Hamas considers the Palestinian refugee issue a central issue and a top priority.
Related Stories
No one authorized to act on Palestinians’ behalf at Bahrain confab: Hamas spox
Islam Times - A spokesman for the Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, says Palestinians will not allow anyone to relinquish or trade their cause ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
8 September 2020
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
8 September 2020
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
8 September 2020
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
7 September 2020
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
7 September 2020
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
7 September 2020
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
7 September 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
6 September 2020
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
6 September 2020
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
6 September 2020
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
6 September 2020
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
5 September 2020