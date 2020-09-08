Hamas Spox: Haniyeh’s Visit to Lebanon was ’Successful and Fruitful’

Islam Times - Hazem Qasem, spokesman of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas described the visit of the group’s political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, to Lebanon as "successful" and "fruitful" by all means.

"The visit included meetings with all components of the Lebanese Republic, which in turn welcomed the great national leader, Ismail Haniyeh," said Qasem.Hamas spokesman added that the meeting of Hezbollah Secretary-General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, with Hamas delegation expressed the common factors between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance, most notably the confrontation of the Zionist enemy.Qasem described the meeting with Sayyed Nasrallah as "successful" and "fruitful," which “is a continuation of Hamas’ efforts in strengthening the relationship with all resistance forces in the region in the face of the Zionist project and its defeat”.He continued, "Visiting the camps and the fervent reception of the Hamas leadership is an expression of the unity of the Palestinian people wherever they may be”, stressing that this great reception indicates that the Palestinians with all its components agree on the choice of resistance.Qasem stressed that Hamas considers the Palestinian refugee issue a central issue and a top priority.