0
Tuesday 8 September 2020 - 22:29

Bahrain’s Ayatollah Qassem Says Normalization with Zionist Entity ‘Haram’

Story Code : 885122
Bahrain’s Ayatollah Qassem Says Normalization with Zionist Entity ‘Haram’
In a video conference with 14 religious figures from the Islamic countries on Tuesday, Sheikh Qassem announced any attempt to normalize ties with the Zionist regime as a betrayal to the Islamic Ummah (nation) and disaffiliating the religion of God.

He stressed, meanwhile, that the of the Islamic Ummah towards the normalization of relations is another betrayal and crime against Muslims.

The senior cleric warned that the Zionist aggression against the Islamic Ummah is going on, noting that the Zionists have targeted the identity of the Muslims by trying to completely dominate and humiliate the Muslims.

“Normalization of relations with the Zionist regime is an obvious way to eliminate the Palestinian issue,” Sheikh Qassem was quoted as saying by Mehr News Agency.

“The normalization of relations is a cruel way to recognize the Zionist regime and legalize its survival and even to expand its domination over the Muslim and Arab world,” he said. “It is a way to condemn Islam and the Muslim world.”

He added that normalizing relations with the Zionist regime means condemning the resistance against the occupiers and accepting the destructive role that the Zionists have been playing to destabilize the region.

Earlier last month, the United Arab Emirates and the Zionist entity announced normalizing ties. The deal, brokered by the US, was described as ‘historic’ by President Donald Trump, who expected that other Arab states will echo such move.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
8 September 2020
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
8 September 2020
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
8 September 2020
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
7 September 2020
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
7 September 2020
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
7 September 2020
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
7 September 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
6 September 2020
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
6 September 2020
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
6 September 2020
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
6 September 2020
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
5 September 2020