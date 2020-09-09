0
Wednesday 9 September 2020 - 00:23

Hamas, PLO Criticize GCC Demand for Apology over Denouncing UAE-‘Israel’ Deal

Story Code : 885128
Hamas, PLO Criticize GCC Demand for Apology over Denouncing UAE-‘Israel’ Deal
“The Hamas movement and other Palestinian factions have adopted genuine patriotic and nationalist positions in rejection of the normalization agreement between the Occupation [‘Israel’] and the UAE,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said.

He added, “Hamas did not attack anyone, but rather emphatically rejected the UAE’s decision to sign a normalization deal with the Zionist regime.”

Qassem then thanked Arab nations as well as peoples of Gulf littoral states over their rejection of the normalization agreement.

On Monday, GCC Secretary-General Nayef al-Hajraf condemned what he described as “the irresponsible language of incitement and threat” issued by some participants in a meeting of Palestinian factions held in Beirut last Thursday.

Hajraf called upon Palestinian leaders, including Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, to apologize for their “provocative statements.”

Similarly, a member of the PLO’s executive committee dismissed the GCC chief’s demand for an apology from Palestinian leaders as “improper and reprehensible.”

The meeting of the chiefs of Palestinian factions “sought to confront [US President Donald Trump’s so-called] deal of the century and combat the threat of normalization [with ‘Israel’],” Wasel Abu Yousef noted.

“The position declared by representatives of Palestinian factions is not a secret. We have always clearly and publicly announced our positions vis-à-vis various Palestinian, Arab and international issues,” he pointed out.

The Zionist entity and the UAE agreed to a US-brokered deal to normalize relations on August 13.
Related Stories
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] strongly condemned a recent deal between the United Arab Emirates and the ‘Israeli’ regime ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
Trump Says Pentagon Chiefs ‘Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy’
8 September 2020
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
Yemen Army Launches Fresh Attack on Saudi Airport
8 September 2020
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
8 September 2020
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
Saudi Airport Targeted by Yemeni Drones in Retaliatory Attack: Army Spokesman
7 September 2020
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
Zionist Entity to Demand US Compensation over UAE Warplanes Sale: Report
7 September 2020
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
Sudan Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods Claim 99 Lives, Displace Thousands
7 September 2020
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
Boris Johnson to Give EU 38 Days to Reach Brexit Trade Deal
7 September 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh Stress Stability of Axis of Resistance
6 September 2020
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
Saudi Arabia Sentences Six Human Rights Advocates to Prison
6 September 2020
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
Protests against Netanyahu Continue As Coronavirus Infections Spike
6 September 2020
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Trump, Says He Must Be Re-Elected to Save Western World
6 September 2020
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
Chinese Defence Ministry Says India Responsible for Escalation of Border Tensions
5 September 2020