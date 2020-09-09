Hamas, PLO Criticize GCC Demand for Apology over Denouncing UAE-‘Israel’ Deal

Islam Times - The Hamas resistance movement and the Palestine Liberation Organization [PLO] condemned the Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] for demanding an apology from the Palestinians over their stance against the contentious deal between the United Arab Emirates [UAE] and ‘Israel’.

“The Hamas movement and other Palestinian factions have adopted genuine patriotic and nationalist positions in rejection of the normalization agreement between the Occupation [‘Israel’] and the UAE,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said.He added, “Hamas did not attack anyone, but rather emphatically rejected the UAE’s decision to sign a normalization deal with the Zionist regime.”Qassem then thanked Arab nations as well as peoples of Gulf littoral states over their rejection of the normalization agreement.On Monday, GCC Secretary-General Nayef al-Hajraf condemned what he described as “the irresponsible language of incitement and threat” issued by some participants in a meeting of Palestinian factions held in Beirut last Thursday.Hajraf called upon Palestinian leaders, including Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, to apologize for their “provocative statements.”Similarly, a member of the PLO’s executive committee dismissed the GCC chief’s demand for an apology from Palestinian leaders as “improper and reprehensible.”The meeting of the chiefs of Palestinian factions “sought to confront [US President Donald Trump’s so-called] deal of the century and combat the threat of normalization [with ‘Israel’],” Wasel Abu Yousef noted.“The position declared by representatives of Palestinian factions is not a secret. We have always clearly and publicly announced our positions vis-à-vis various Palestinian, Arab and international issues,” he pointed out.The Zionist entity and the UAE agreed to a US-brokered deal to normalize relations on August 13.