Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
Story Code : 885441
The “Caucus 2020” drills will deploy wheeled vehicles and light weaponry to be flown to the drill location by China’s latest version transport aircraft, the ministry said in a news release, AP reported.
The exercises running Sept. 21-26 will focus on defensive tactics, encirclement, and battlefield control and command, the ministry said.
The exercises have special meaning for China-Russia ties “at this important moment when the whole world is fighting the pandemic,” the ministry said.