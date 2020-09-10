Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia

Islam Times - Iranian, Chinese, and Russian forces will take part in joint military exercises in southern Russia later this month along with troops from Armenia, Belarus, Myanmar, Pakistan, and others, China’s defense ministry announced Thursday.

The “Caucus 2020” drills will deploy wheeled vehicles and light weaponry to be flown to the drill location by China’s latest version transport aircraft, the ministry said in a news release, AP reported.The exercises running Sept. 21-26 will focus on defensive tactics, encirclement, and battlefield control and command, the ministry said.The exercises have special meaning for China-Russia ties “at this important moment when the whole world is fighting the pandemic,” the ministry said.