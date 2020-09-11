0
Friday 11 September 2020 - 12:55

Short Circuit Causes Arms Depot Explosion in Jordan

Story Code : 885607
Short Circuit Causes Arms Depot Explosion in Jordan
There were no immediate reports of casualties from the explosions which took place in the desert east of Jordan's second-largest city, the government and the army command said.

Huge orange flames lit the desert night sky and could be seen as far away as the capital Amman, 35 kms to the southwest.

Security forces sealed off Zarqa, a sprawling industrial city of 1.5 million people, and prevented traffic from leaving or entering. Journalists wanting to travel through Zarqa to the blast site about 10 kms to the east were prevented from doing so.

The desert area where the explosions took place houses several major US-equipped army bases including an airfield built in 2018. Jordan’s location makes it an ideal logistics and supply hub for the Unites States, including for the US military's garrison at Tanf in southeastern Syria.

"Initial investigations show that the explosion was caused by an electric circuit in army ammunition depots that are in an isolated and unpopulated area and under camera surveillance," government spokesman Amjad Adailah said.

Adailah said mortars stored at the facility were old and not usable but an army source said on condition of anonymity that some of the weapons at the site were precision-guided anti-aircraft missiles.

The army command, however, declined to comment on the cause of the explosions, saying it was under investigation.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
UK, France, Germany Agree To Reject US Demand for Iran Snapback Sanctions
UK, France, Germany Agree To Reject US Demand for Iran Snapback Sanctions
11 September 2020
Syria Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Aleppo
Syria Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Aleppo
11 September 2020
Trump Bragged He Protected MBS after Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder, According To Woodward’s New Book
Trump Bragged He Protected MBS after Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder, According To Woodward’s New Book
11 September 2020
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
10 September 2020
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
10 September 2020
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
10 September 2020
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
10 September 2020
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
9 September 2020
Yemen Revolutionaries Target Saudi’s Abha Airport for Third Day
Yemen Revolutionaries Target Saudi’s Abha Airport for Third Day
9 September 2020
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Sign Normalization Agreement at White House Next Week
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Sign Normalization Agreement at White House Next Week
9 September 2020
Afghan VP Lightly Wounded in Deadly Kabul Blast
Afghan VP Lightly Wounded in Deadly Kabul Blast
9 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
8 September 2020