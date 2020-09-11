0
Friday 11 September 2020 - 13:55

India, China Agree to Protect Existing Border Agreements, Avoid Escalation of Tensions

Story Code : 885627
India, China Agree to Protect Existing Border Agreements, Avoid Escalation of Tensions
The statement comes after India's Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and China's Wang Yi "had a frank and constructive discussion on the developments in the India-China border areas" during a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, Sputnik reported.

"The two Foreign Ministers agreed that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side. They agreed therefore that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions. The two Ministers agreed that both sides shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and avoid any action that could escalate matters", the joint statement said.

The statement also outlined that the ministers had agreed to expedite work to conclude new Confidence Building Measures as the situation eases.

The consensus followed an escalation on the border between China and India, as clashes occurred earlier in the week in the disputed border area of Eastern Ladakh. On Monday, the Chinese army said that it was forced to "take countermeasures" after Indian troops fired shots at People's Liberation Army border patrols. It was the first time that gunfire has been reported on the Line of Actual Control since 1975.

The two countries have a long-standing border conflict, as, following the takeover of Tibet, there is no specifically-marked border in the Himalayas. The region has a Line of Actual Control, established after the 1962 war between the two nations, that divides the area into Indian and Chinese-controlled regions.
 
Related Stories
Indian Oil Tanker Catches Fire near Sri Lankan Coast
Islam Times - A fire broke out on a large oil tanker off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka on Thursday, leaving one of its 23 crew members missing and another injured, a navy spokesman said....
Comment


Featured Stories
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
US Withdraws Its Drones After Iranian Warning Ahead of Massive Drills Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
UK, France, Germany Agree To Reject US Demand for Iran Snapback Sanctions
UK, France, Germany Agree To Reject US Demand for Iran Snapback Sanctions
11 September 2020
Syria Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Aleppo
Syria Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Aleppo
11 September 2020
Trump Bragged He Protected MBS after Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder, According To Woodward’s New Book
Trump Bragged He Protected MBS after Khashoggi’s Brutal Murder, According To Woodward’s New Book
11 September 2020
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi Capital, Vows More Painful Operations
10 September 2020
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
Trump to Host UAE FM, Netanyahu for Normalization Deal Signing Ceremony
10 September 2020
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
Iran, China, Others to Be Part of Joint Military Drills in Russia
10 September 2020
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’
10 September 2020
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
9 September 2020
Yemen Revolutionaries Target Saudi’s Abha Airport for Third Day
Yemen Revolutionaries Target Saudi’s Abha Airport for Third Day
9 September 2020
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Sign Normalization Agreement at White House Next Week
UAE, ‘Israel’ To Sign Normalization Agreement at White House Next Week
9 September 2020
Afghan VP Lightly Wounded in Deadly Kabul Blast
Afghan VP Lightly Wounded in Deadly Kabul Blast
9 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns French Magazine’s Offensive Cartoons
8 September 2020